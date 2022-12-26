PLC Ultima Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $834.81 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $1,378.32 or 0.08168642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $834.81 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

