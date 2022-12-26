Polymath Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $146.20 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00409283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002139 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018078 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15597765 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,456,604.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

