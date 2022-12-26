Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

POW opened at C$32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 123.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$13.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

