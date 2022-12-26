Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.