Radicle (RAD) Hits Market Cap of $80.11 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $80.11 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00009744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.38 or 0.05161202 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00497325 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.55 or 0.29466735 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
