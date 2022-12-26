Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,736,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 131,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. 82,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

