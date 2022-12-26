ReddCoin Price Up 39.3% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $956.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00408698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000923 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

