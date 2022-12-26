ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.26 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $990.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00417147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

