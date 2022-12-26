Refined Wealth Management Acquires 17,508 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com accounts for 3.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Refined Wealth Management owned 0.34% of Overstock.com worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1,886.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 297,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 286,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 43.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 187,784 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

OSTK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,534. The firm has a market cap of $903.37 million, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

