Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

