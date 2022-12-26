Render Token (RNDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $105.96 million and $5.13 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

