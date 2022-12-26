Request Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86.93 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $86.93 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08860512 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $963,525.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

