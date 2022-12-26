Request Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $953,403.91 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Request has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $88.39 million and approximately $953,403.91 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014437 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00227301 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0889451 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,992,183.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

