Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 1,760 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $154.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

