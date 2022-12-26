Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 54.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,603,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,260. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53.

