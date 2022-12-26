Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,374,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

Shares of GXO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. 14,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $92.87.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

