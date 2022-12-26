Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA QQQE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,260. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

