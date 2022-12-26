Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

