Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

AVGO traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $552.43. 74,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,067. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.