Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.91. 25,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

