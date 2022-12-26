Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

