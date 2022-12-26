Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. 50,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,079. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.