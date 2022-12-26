Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,267,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086,942. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

