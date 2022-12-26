Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $324,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 204,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

