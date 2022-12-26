Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

