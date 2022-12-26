Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.97. 204,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

