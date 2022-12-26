Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.27. 209,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

