Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,567. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

