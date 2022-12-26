Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 61,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 216,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of COP traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.05. 278,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,312. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

