Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $203.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.