Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

