Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.27. 209,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,905. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

