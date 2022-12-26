Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RHI opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

