Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.55.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after buying an additional 373,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

