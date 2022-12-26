Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

