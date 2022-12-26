Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
