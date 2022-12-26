Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

