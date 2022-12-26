Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. 238,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

