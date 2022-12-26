Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,215 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 12.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,484. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

