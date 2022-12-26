Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAH3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of PAH3 opened at €50.46 ($53.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.72. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €54.92 ($58.43) and a 12-month high of €97.66 ($103.89).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

