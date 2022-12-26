SB Global Advisers Ltd Takes $4.55 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 694,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 0.3% of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $134,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. 401,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,178. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

