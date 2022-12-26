Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Raised by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,330. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.