Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. 87,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,110. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

