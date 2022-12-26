Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 101,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

