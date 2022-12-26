SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

