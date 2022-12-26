Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.57 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

