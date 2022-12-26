Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.73. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

