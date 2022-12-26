Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $44.28 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $44.28 million and $337,175.75 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

