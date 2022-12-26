ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ServiceNow by 124.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.86. 43,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

