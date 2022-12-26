Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Sezzle Stock Performance
SEZNL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
About Sezzle
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sezzle (SEZNL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.