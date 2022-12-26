Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZNL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Get Sezzle alerts:

About Sezzle

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.