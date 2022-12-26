Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 1.81% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.12. 684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,478. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

